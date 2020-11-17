As Africa Energy Forum wrapped up its considerable contribution to the inaugural Digital Energy Festival for Africa last week, the countdown to the continent’s largest gathering space for the utility industry has started with an announcement that Eskom’s CEO will be in a one-on-one session during the event’s opening session on 24 November.

Eskom CEO answers tough questions at Digital #AUW on 24 Nov

During this year’s opening session of the Digital African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa on 24 November, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter will open up about his time so far at South Africa’s state utility, his plans to achieve financial and operational stability for the organisation, the future of coal in the sector and how he wants to attract private sector investment in order to pivot to renewable energy.

Konexa snaps up AfDB “African Utility of the Future” competition

Winning company Konexa named during the final panel of the Africa Energy Form 2020, receiving the prize fund of $5,000. The competition inspired team-building and innovative ideas to transform current utilities into advanced, futuristic, SMART, sustainable and agile African power utilities.

Scaling up current innovations to meet the energy demand

Over the past decade, tens of millions of people across Africa and Asia have gained access to electricity and cleaner cooking for the first time, in large part due to technology and business model innovation. A recent fireside chat by ESI Africa that took place as part of the Digital Energy Festival for Africa, shed light on achieving this goal. Dr Nicola Lazenby, Project Director at the Energy Catalyst programme at Innovate UK, oversees the annual competition that acts as a springboard to innovators working on energy access, both for clean cooking and last mile electrification.



IPPs are developing more than just energy plants in Africa

Private equity company Actis recently hosted a digital dialogue – Sustainable Power Development: Contributing to Solutions – at the Digital Energy Festival, to paint a different picture about the roles that Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are playing beyond developing energy plants in Africa.

Municipal Leaders Forum: Helping local government survive

“South African municipalities struggle with glaring disparities with metropolitans, secondary cities and towns often times being more efficient and effective in the delivery of services and some of the more rural local municipalities are teetering on the verge of collapse,” says Nomvuyo Tena, event manager of the upcoming Municipal Leaders Forum, taking place online from 18-19 November.

The Digital Energy Festival is hosted jointly by four of Clarion Events' leading energy brands Africa Energy Forum, African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa and the Oil & Gas Council's Africa Assembly and the leading energy journal ESI Africa providing six weeks of compelling content until 26 November.

