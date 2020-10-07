Doing business in any country takes more than just a sound knowledge of business practices. When it comes to navigating the power generation space, where utilities can be state-owned and governed by public sector policy, a sound grasp of regulation and culture is vital to success. What works in one country does not necessarily work in the next.

This is especially true for Doing Business in Africa, which is the title of a series of webinars and roundtables, which will be hosted online by Future Energy East Africa and Future Energy Nigeria.

The free 6-part series of online conversations will provide insight to better understand available opportunities and avoid the pitfalls in the African power and energy sector.

Clarion Energy Africa programme director Natalie Bacon says the mission is to engage international and regional audiences by providing a space for country specialists to lead facilitated discussions and networking.

“With the current absence of live events and face-to-face meetings, we want to facilitate networking and knowledge sharing. Although digital roundtables can’t compete with a meeting during the conference coffee break, we hope it opens doors and leads to business opportunities in the African power and energy sector,” explained Bacon.

Conversations will span the African power and energy from exploring renewable energy projects in Nigeria to unpacking how Kenya’s New Energy Act will change business as usual.

The country roundtables, led by country specialists, will be intimate and interactive with a maximum of 15 people in attendance. Thus, pre-registration by 9 October for the Rountable Sessions is essential and place at the table is not guaranteed.

Country-by-country digital spotlights to grapple with business opportunities

The series will kick off with an intimate digital dialogue with Dr Albert Butare, a former Minister of State for Infrastructure in the Republic of Rwanda, now CEO of Africa Energy Services Group.

As a consultant, Butare now grapples with the concept of taking a business principle for granted in one country, but doing things in a completely different way somewhere else.

The Doing Business in Africa digital dialogue will take place on 8 October at 11.00 SAT. This will be followed by:

Thursday 15 October 2020 at 14.00 SAT

Roundtable: Renewable energy projects in Nigeria

Thursday 22 October 2020 at 15.00 SAT

Roundtable: Private sector participation in Rwanda’s Vision 2050

Tuesday 27 October 220 at 15.00 SAT

Roundtable: Exploring the New Energy Act in Kenya

Wednesday 4 November 2020 at 15.00 SAT

Roundtable: Uganda’s integrated approach to electrification

Monday 9 November 2020 at 15.00 SAT

Roundtable: Ghana’s Power Compact II

Visit the African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa website for more information about the country specialists driving the conversations and objectives of the different roundtables.