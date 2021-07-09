The organizers of the 30th CIMAC World Congress on Combustion Engines are inviting industry to submit proposals in the fields of marine, power generation and locomotive engine research & development covering state of-the-art technologies, as well as the application of such engines and systems.

CIMAC is the global platform for dialogue amongst the various stakeholders in the large engine industry. Every three years CIMAC holds an international Congress and this time, the 30th CIMAC World Congress will take place from June 13-17, 2022, in Busan, South Korea.

The event will ensure stakeholders keep up to date with what is happening in the large engine industry and have an opportunity to discuss technological challenges and solutions with other specialists and fellow colleagues.

A statement from CIMAC says: “As our industry is facing enormous challenges, a holistic technical exchange on the state of affairs is imperative. Not to mention the end-user’s perspective to complete the loop of providing feedback to technology solutions from the field, for lessons to be learned and ideas for future developments.”

South Korea was selected as the venue as it’s considered the leading ship manufacturer worldwide, with its shipbuilding industry maintaining the top position in the global market for a third consecutive year.

Learn more about the event and how to submit your paper.