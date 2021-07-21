CIMAC is closely following the discussions around greenhouse gas (GHG) and is willing to discuss the challenges to develop appropriate solutions.

To this end, the GHG topic will have a very high priority during the upcoming CIMAC Congress in Busan in 2022, especially as CIMAC believes that clear regulations are in the interest of the maritime industry.

Regarding the IMO Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC), expectations ahead of the 76th session were high, but the outcome is lagging behind and does not quite meet these expectations.

“The organization responsible for regulating shipping should take the necessary steps to speed up the process. Clear regulations are in the interest of all, including the maritime industry”, explains Dirk Bergmann, the Chairman of CIMAC’s Greenhouse Gas Strategy Group.

“The initial IMO GHG Strategy, adopted in 2018, sets the target to halve GHG emission from ships by 2050, compared to 2008. We had hoped already for concrete and mandatory steps at the MEPC 75th session. On the positive side it is worth mentioning that the EEXI and CII measures were adopted. They build the basis to manage future decarbonization of international shipping”, he continues.

Peter Müller-Baum, CIMAC Secretary General, adds that the European Commission is also looking at shipping. “Regulation at the European level is viewed with unease in the industry because no one wants a regulatory patchwork.

A global solution would certainly be better than many individual solutions. But the EU is unlikely to stand by and watch,” Müller-Baum expresses.