Wärtsilä will lead a consortium of technology and energy companies conducting research and development of carbon capture and storage solutions to decarbonise the maritime industry.

Wärtsilä will leverage support from the Sustainable Energy Catapult Center and SINTEF Energy, coupled with their experience in exhaust gas abatement technology and cryogenic gas handling systems, to lead the Linking Carbon Capture and Storage consortium (LINCCS).

Companies including Aker Solutions, Cognite, Aize, AGR, OpenGoSim, Wintershall Dea, Vår Energi, Lundin, Equinor and TotalEnergies have come together under LINCCS to advance the development of carbon capture technologies in various sectors and to reduce the costs of new carbon capture facilities by 70%.

The consortium will use $13 million in funding from the Norwegian government’s Green Platform Initiative to implement the project over the next three years.

Wärtsilä will provide its upgraded engineering facility in Moss, Norway for the development, testing, and verification of carbon capture solutions. Technologies to be developed will be tested in real-life and in full-scale on board a vessel.

Tamara de Gruyter, President, Marine Systems, Wärtsilä, said: “The transition towards zero emissions will require us to pioneer a number of different technology solutions in combination and to do this in close cooperation with key partners. We are humbled and excited to be working with a strong group of companies who all have market-leading competencies to advance CCS as a solution that can enable a low-carbon future.

Gruyter said the project will enable the demonstration of a “carbon capture solution, in combination with the transport and storage systems, [that] can reduce emissions in both the short and medium-term.”