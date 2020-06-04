Southern Company, the US’ second-largest utility, has announced a long-term greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction goal of net-zero emissions by 2050 during its recent annual meeting.

These are enterprise-wide goals across all electric and gas operations and will replace the low to no-carbon goal previously set.

The company, which counts Georgia Power amongst its subsidiaries and boasts a total customer base in excess of 9 million consumers, reaffirmed its intermediate goal of a 50% reduction from 2007 levels by 2030.

Southern Company has seen rapid transition of its generation fleet and the company system’s carbon emissions have decreased by 44% in 2019, it said. The company expects to achieve the 50% reduction goal well in advance of 2030. Further detail of its progress will be reported later this year.

Since 2018, the interest in decarbonisation efforts in the US and beyond has evolved to incorporate negative carbon solutions. This strategy aims to successfully reduce carbon emissions while also maintaining reliability and affordability for customers and being sensitive to the impact this transition has on communities and employees.

“I continue to be confident that we are prepared and well-positioned to meet the needs of our customers, employees, communities and investors well into the future and will succeed in the transition to a net-zero carbon future,” said Tom Fanning, chairman, president and CEO of Southern Company.

