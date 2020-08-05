Arup, together with partners Crowberry Consulting, will work with the UK government to prepare for the November 2021 COP26 event in Glasgow by advising on all aspects of sustainability.

This will include developing a Carbon Management Plan for the event and working with key suppliers to build a sustainable supply chain.

Read more about

COP26

Decarbonisation

Arup will assess the event’s energy consumption, travel emissions, catering, waste and transportation to help achieve the ISO 20121 certification (the international standard for sustainable events management) and deliver a carbon-neutral conference with sustainability at its core.

The work will be led by a multidisciplinary team including carbon consultants, transport planners, waste experts and sustainable supply chain specialists located in Arup’s Glasgow and London offices.

Jonathan Ben-Ami, Sustainability Director at Arup: “We are really looking forward to working closely with the FCO and Cabinet Office to help them achieve their aim of making COP26 in Glasgow a sustainable and carbon neutral event.

“We will bring our global knowledge and expertise on sustainable event management to COP26 with the aim of also leaving a positive long-term legacy for the UK and Glasgow.”

Arup has been based in Glasgow for over 50 years and has grown its office over the past four years from 90 staff to over 140 engineers and consulting specialists.

Delivering some of Glasgow’s most notable projects in the city, such as The SSE Hydro and the redevelopment of Glasgow Queen Street Station, Arup has also been working with Zero Waste Scotland to support Scottish local authorities as they develop net zero carbon plans.

Becky Toal, Managing Director at Crowberry Consulting, said: “We are delighted to be working with Arup in support of the ISO 20121 Sustainable Events Management Standard for the COP26.

“Our specialist knowledge and expertise of this standard will support FCO and Cabinet Office to achieve a world-class and sustainable event.”

Around the world Arup is working with organisations including The Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development to help the world decarbonise.

Sign up for our newsletter