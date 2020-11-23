A new partnership has been formed by Siemens Energy and Linde Engineering to decarbonise the petrochemical industry.

Linde Engineering and Siemens Energy will explore the use of renewable energy and energy storage to help clients in the petrochemical industry to meet carbon emissions and environmental sustainability goals.

The two companies will leverage their complementary portfolios and competencies to investigate, develop, and optimise technology and equipment packages to enhance the sustainability and performance of petrochemical facilities.

The companies will jointly conduct studies that explore how Siemens Energy’s and Linde Engineering’s technologies can be combined to facilitate the decarbonisation of petrochemical plants through emissions reductions and increases in energy efficiency – for example, by optimising the consumption of power and steam.

Particular areas that will be evaluated include, but are not limited to, the use of Siemens Energy’s products, including gas turbines, steam turbines, compressors, and generators with Linde Engineering’s steam cracker technology and related processes for olefin production, purification, and separation.

Other key performance areas that will be targeted for improvement include plant availability and uptime, maintenance, OPEX and CAPEX, and regulatory compliance.

The formation of the partnership comes at a time the downstream oil and gas industry is under intense pressure to improve efficiency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, comply with strict environmental regulations, and demonstrate that it can be part of a sustainable future.

At the same time, plant operators face the ever-present challenge of lowering costs and maintaining profitable operations.

Thorbjoern Fors, executive vice president of Siemens Energy Industrial Applications, said: “The core competencies and technology portfolios of Siemens Energy and Linde Engineering are highly complementary.

“Our experience in designing and building low-emissions energy systems, coupled with Linde Engineering’s expertise in steam cracker technology and other downstream processes, will enable us to unlock tremendous value for petrochemical customers, who are under intense pressure to reduce costs and decarbonise.”

John van der Velden, senior vice president of global sales at Linde Engineering, adds: “The partnership builds on the longstanding and trustful business relationship that Siemens and Linde Engineering have maintained for decades. “It represents a key step in helping the industry drive toward a more sustainable, profitable future and in offering our customers a more efficient solution for ethylene production.”