The Scottish government has announced a £62 million fund to support businesses in the energy, oil, and gas sectors over the next five years, as part of the country’s recovery plans from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The £62 million Energy Transition Fund will support businesses over the next five years as they grow and diversify and will help attract private sector investment in the region.

The investment, with a focus on the North East, underpins the government’s ambitions to become a world leader in the transition to net zero, and help Scotland meet its ambitious targets on climate change.

Major projects to be considered for funding include a Global Underwater Hub, Net Zero Solution Centre projects, a Hydrogen Hub, the Acorn project and an Energy Transition Zone.

The investment is also intended to benefit the wider Scottish energy sector and supply chain, working with local businesses to support sustainable jobs and maximise inclusive economic growth across the country.

Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “This is an extremely difficult time for our business community and we recognise the need to do all we can to help the recovery of key sectors of the economy and Scotland’s regions.

“This package of investment for the North East will support our energy sector as it recovers from the impact of COVID-19 and will help us make significant progress as we move towards net zero by 2045.

“Aberdeen is recognised globally as a centre of excellence in oil and gas and this funding will help ensure that the knowledge, skills and expertise it has to offer will play a vital role in the energy transition.

“It is vital we move quickly to seize the opportunity to take forward a green, low-carbon recovery and support the workforce as the energy sector diversifies. Now is an opportune time to re-imagine the Scotland around us and to begin building a greener, fairer and more equal society and economy focused on wellbeing.”

The £62 million funding package is available to support Net Zero projects, including:

A Global Underwater Hub in Aberdeen focused on helping the subsea and underwater sector grow with a focus on diversification and export support.

A new Energy Transition Zone business park adjacent to the Aberdeen South Harbour.

A range of innovation projects led by Oil and Gas Technology Centre’s Net Zero Solution Centre.

The fund will also position the North East of Scotland as a Hydrogen model region, contributing early funding to projects including: ACORN CCS & ACORN Hydrogen; Aberdeen Vision; and the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub.

ACORN Hydrogen, located at the St. Fergus gas terminal, seeks to produce hydrogen from Natural Gas and the linked ACORN CCS project would capture and store the CO2 safely and permanently in North Sea reservoirs.

The Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub presents the opportunity to use green hydrogen in the transport sector.

The Scottish Government will also work with the UK Government and industry to ensure funding supports an Oil and Gas Sector Deal.

