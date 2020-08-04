Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin has announced that the country will cease to rely on coal energy by 2060 at the latest. This will be accompanied by a repair programme for the country’s mining sector expected within the next two months.

That’s according to a report by daily polish newspaper, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, which quoted the deputy prime minister as follows: “We believe that Poland’s dependence on coal energy will come to an end in 2050 or even 2060. Today, the capacity market makes it possible for us to ensure the financing of coal energy until 2040. (…) At the same time, the non-coal sector will have to make huge investments in alternatives to coal.”

Read more about:

Poland

Energy Transition

The country has been identified by the European Commission as one of those most-affected by the bloc’s energy transition, and is the only member state that has failed to commit to carbon neutrality by 2050.

Sasin also noted that the Polish Mining Group and the State Assets Ministry have a restructuring programme planned, but implementation has been stymied by fierce opposition from local trade unions. According to Sasin, the government is open to negotiations, with “talks regarding the changes in the entire sector” set for the near-future.

The country recently announced plans to merge its three utilities, Tauron, Enea, and PGE into two groups as part of energy sector reforms, split into the coal, and non-coal operations of the three energy suppliers.

