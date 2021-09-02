Global technology company Lenovo has announced its new climate change mitigation strategy which includes the company expanding its portfolio of renewable energy, energy efficiency, and the use of smart technologies.

Lenovo has committed to purchase 90% of the electricity the company consumes from renewable energy resources by 2026.

This will enable the firm to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by one million tons, as well as reduce its energy costs by using energy sourced from less expensive energy sources compared to conventional resources such as coal.

The announcement comes as global corporates are increasingly adopting power purchase agreements to accelerate their transition to net-zero emissions.

Have you read?

Taking green PPAs to the next level

EDF and Tesco sign 60 MW solar and wind PPAs

TotalEnergies and Amazon partner on renewables and digital transformation

Lenovo also plans to reduce carbon emissions across its value chain. All of the firm’s desktops will have a 50% improvement in energy efficiency whilst notebooks and Motorolla products will achieve a 30% increase in energy efficiency.

This means less power will be used in using the products, a development that will help consumers to reduce their energy bills and carbon footprints when using Lenovo products.

Lenovo’s 2026 targets are expected to pave way for the company to achieve its 2030 environmental sustainability goals, which include reducing scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% and decreasing emissions intensity throughout the value chain by 25% in three main areas (products, suppliers and transportation).

The company says it will increase its focus and investments in circular economy and the use of sustainable materials. By 2026, all of the company’s products will use materials that would have been recycled.

CEO Yang Yuanqing, said: “The urgency to combat climate change, safeguard natural resources, invest in our communities, and govern ourselves with the highest ethical standards has only increased.

“It is now up to global businesses and their leaders to continue building resilience into our operations and among our communities in the months, years, and decades to come.”

Find out more about Lenovo’s sustainability goals.