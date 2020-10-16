Japan’s biggest power generator JERA has committed to shutting down all inefficient coal-fired power plants in the country by 2030.

And it has also set a goal to achieve net zero emissions of carbon dioxide by 2050 to tackle climate change.

JERA, a thermal power and fuel joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings and Chubu Electric Power, set the hefty 2050 target at a time when companies worldwide are pushing to create a decarbonised society.

Closing inefficient coal power stations is not only in line with global trends, but is also aligned with government policy.

JERA plans to shutdown all inefficient coal power plants (supercritical or less) by 2030, and will gradually increase the ratio of mixed combustion of fossil fuels, ammonia, and hydrogen at thermal power plants.

“As a company operating globally and as a utility generating about one-third of domestic electricity, setting these goals is an essential qualification for remaining to be an energy company and an entry ticket for doing business in the global market,” Hisahide Okuda, managing executive officer at JERA, told a news conference.

The company declined to say how many coal power plants will be closed by 2030, citing competitive reasons.

In order to achieve the ambitious emissions target, JERA says it will focus on combining renewable energy and zero emissions thermal power generation; Establishing zero emissions roadmaps for each region; and committing to a smart transition, combining technologies to lower technical risk and boost reliability.

