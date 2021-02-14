Iberdrola group, in collaboration with the European Innovation Council’s Energy4Planet initiative, has launched a new Startup Challenge, in search of competitive and innovative decarbonisation solutions.

Iberdrola is launching the challenge through its International Startup Programme – PERSEO – which aims to discover innovative solutions to decarbonize industrial processes, through the automatisation of the design and the further integration of clean technologies and energy efficiency measures.

What are they looking for?

Iberdrola is looking to help these industries on their energy transition, searching for ad-hoc solutions for factories to improve the efficiency of the energy used while reducing CO2 emissions in a sustainable and cost-effective manner.

The solutions sent, which will be analysed by the Industrial Heating and Cooling’s business of Iberdrola group, must meet the following needs:

Automation project design for decarbonisation of industrial processes using software tools.

Hybridisation of clean technologies, for example: heat pumps, electric furnaces, energy efficiency measures, green hydrogen or self-consumption by distributed renewable energy.

Energy Consumption and Savings simulations.

Project finance calculations based on project CAPEX and OPEX inputs: Investment Rate of Return (IRR), Net Present Value (NPV) and Payback Periods (PB).

The proposals will be analysed based on criteria of:

Scalability

Replicability

Ease of implementation

Integration of ad-hoc decarbonisation solutions for industrial plants

And the prize?

The selected project will be developed in collaboration with the technical specialists from the Iberdrola Industrial Heating and Cooling area.

The prize will consist of Iberdrola signing a collaboration agreement for the development of a proof-of-concept with PERSEO or with any other relevant Iberdrola group company, which will assume the costs and provide the winner with the necessary technical support, giving access to infrastructures and real data to test the solution.

If the proof-of-concept is satisfactory, Iberdrola may offer the winner the opportunity to scale up the solution by means of commercial agreements. In addition, PERSEO may consider investing in the participant.

Learn more about the challenge or sign up.

