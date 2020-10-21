Claire O’Neill, the former UK energy minister and President-Designate of COP26, has joined the board of London-headquartered sustainable investment consultancy Ikigai Capital.

Ikigai was founded by Roberto Castiglioni and Helena Anderson to bridge what they saw as a “divide between investors, technology companies, large energy users and the public sector, and thereby address ‘stranded asset’ risk for industry and infrastructure”.

The consultancy helps clients cut carbon emissions and improve profitability while future-proofing assets for a sustainable economy.

Harvard graduate O’Neill – who is now managing director for Climate and Energy at the World Business Council for Sustainable Development – joins as a non-executive director.

She said that the UK’s target to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 “has focused minds on how to translate talk into action” and added that her work with Ikigai would “turn theoretical commitments into the practical steps needed to help companies structure and source secure funding for technology-neutral, integrated energy and transport decarbonisation solutions”.

Ikigai founder Castiglioni said: “As the home of the Industrial Revolution and energy-led industrial clusters, Britain is now leading the Energy Revolution, decarbonising its economy to make it fit for the 21st century and delivering data-led Infrastructure 2.0.”

“Huge steps have been taken to reduce stranded asset risk on the electricity supply side through solar and wind generation, but the next big challenge is decarbonising industrial and transport demand for heat/cool and fuel and balancing the system through behind-the-meter solutions.

“From these challenges we see a massive opportunity for investors to increase the profitability and competitiveness of their core assets by acting now with bankable, holistic solutions.”

His co-founder Anderson added: “We are reaching a tipping point: it is no longer sufficient for investors and industry to talk about what a future carbon-constrained economy will look like and then ignore these predictions when it comes to live deals.

“It is not enough to attend webinars and write about thought-leadership. We need to move beyond the forecasting business and work collaboratively to address ‘stranded asset’ risk in transactions and on the ground, catalysing a combination of public and private investment.

“Our aim is to accelerate the move from theory into practice.”

What if the pandemic accelerated the green transition?

Decarbonisation will ride the pandemic wave