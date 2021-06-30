Webinar broadcast: Thursday, 15 July 2021

08h00 New York | 12h00 GMT | 13h00 London | 14h00 Amsterdam | 14h00 Johannesburg | 17h30 New Delhi | 20h00 Singapore | 22h00 Melbourne

60-Minute session

This live online discussion will explore how harnessing marketplaces in wholesale energy and in certificates can enable a cost-effective transition to net-zero in Europe.

The session will also look at the design features of the prospective comprehensive EU-wide certification system for all renewable and low carbon energy carriers envisaged in the EU Strategy for Energy System Integration.

Moderator: Peter Styles, Executive Member of the Board | EFET

Speakers:

Giuseppina Squicciarini, Head of Regulatory and External Affairs | Shell

Claude Mangin, Market Development Manager | ENTSOG