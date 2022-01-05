Europe’s green taxonomy – proposals for gas and nuclear

The European Union is proposing to designate certain natural gas and nuclear generation as contributing to climate change mitigation.

The proposals which have been drafted and are now out for consultation, would form part of the so-called EU Taxonomy, opening the way for investment in these activities in the years ahead.

The EU Taxonomy, which is transposed into law in the Taxonomy Complementary Delegated Act, is intended to drive private investment into activities towards climate neutrality by 2050 with acceleration of the phase out of coal-fired power and the achievement of a more low carbon energy mix.

Specifically the activities are classified as ‘transitional’ in the shift to a predominantly renewable energy based future as they do not qualify themselves as ‘renewable’ and renewable energies are not yet commercially available at the required scale.

In addition to contributing to climate change mitigation with emissions below a defined threshold, the qualifying activities should contribute to climate change adaptation and not cause significant harm to other relevant environmental objectives.

At the time of the first delegated act in 2020, nuclear and natural gas were excluded to allow further assessment of their low carbon credentials.

The proposed new criteria cover pre-commercial nuclear generation and new nuclear facilities, with key criteria related to waste storage and disposal, while existing installations also could qualify subject to safety and other modifications.

“It is necessary to ensure that new nuclear power plants use the most advanced solutions resulting from technological progress,” the draft regulation states. The consideration of existing plants is based on the long lead time for new nuclear capacity and new nuclear facilities must have a construction permit issued by 2045.

Electricity generation from fossil gas power plants also would qualify, provided the emissions are lower than 270g CO2e/kWh and efficient replacement with renewable energy sources is not yet possible. For such plants, a construction permit must be issued by the end of 2030.

Other qualifying opportunities are high efficiency cogeneration of heating/cooling and power from fossil gaseous fuels – an inclusion welcomes by COGEN Europe – and the production of heating/cooling from fossil gaseous fuels in a district heating and cooling system.

The proposals, which cover both screening criteria and company reporting requirements, are out for consultation with member states and will then be reviewed with comments received by the European Commission to bring into force, probably before mid-year.