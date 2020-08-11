Webinar broadcast: Friday, 14 August 2020

09h30 GMT | 11h30 CEST

For the last couple of years, the quality of air in Indian cities has deteriorated to the extent that it has put the lives of its citizens at risk. Power generation accounts for nearly 60% of industrial particulate matter, 45% of SO2, and 30% of NOx emissions in the country, apart from 80% of mercury as a pollutant.

Despite deferment of timelines for compliance of the new norms to December 2022 for all thermal power stations and to December 2019 for the power stations located in NCR, the pace of implementation of emission control systems in the power stations is far from satisfactory. With two years to the deadline, just 97 GW of the coal-fired capacity is in compliance with particulate matter (PM) standards and a mere 16 GW of capacity is in compliance with SO2 norms; given FGD takes over two years to install, plants should have started work in 2019 itself to meet the 2022 deadline.

This webinar will facilitate deliberations between relevant industry stakeholders on the way forward for the timely implementation & compliance of the emission norms.

Key discussion points:

• Overview: Implementation Status & Phased implementation plan

• Genco’s Implementation Challenges – Operational & Financial

• Concerns of DISCOMs

• Technology options – Innovations, Cost Effective & Time Saving

• Regulatory reforms to aid & expedite implementation

• Mission 2022 – The way forward

Speakers:

Bikash Chandra Mallick, Chief Engineer, Thermal Renovation and Modernization | CEA

Aditya Agarwal, Sr. Vice President | JSW Energy

Anand Awasthy, Former Managing Director | NTPC-GE

Udyan Kumar, General Manager (Engineering) | NTPC

Moderator:

Ashish Kulkarni, Associate Partner | EY India