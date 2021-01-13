Camfil Group is expanding its operations globally and a new state-of-the-art facility in China is in construction. This advanced facility will be one of the largest Camfil Group’s manufactory in the world, built on a total area of 40,467 square metres in Taicang city, Jiangsu province, China.

There is a growing demand for Camfil’s air filtrations solutions to safeguard and protect the people, processes, and the environment from the impact of poor air quality. The new plant will meet this growing demand and will be fully operational in the year 2021.

This Taicang city facility will be loaded with a superior research & development centre that will be equipped with advanced technology and have an ability to design custom specific products for the Asia Pacific market. A new laboratory in the R&D centre will enable filter testing according to ISO 16890 that defines testing procedures and a classification system for air filters used in general ventilation equipment.

This new facility is also the first integrated factory for Camfil Group that will include four production lines: general ventilation filter, turbomachinery filter, molecular contamination control filter, and a new series for air pollution control along with a metal works center for housing, air cleaner, dust collector and more.

“Camfil’s air filters and clean air solutions are some of the most energy-efficient on the market and help purify the indoor air and create more sustainable buildings around the world. This new project meets high standards of safety, compliance and the increased production lines ensure safe environmentally friendly operations,” Michel Moulin, Managing Director, Camfil China

Camfil is a world leader in air filters and clean air solution

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. Camfil provides commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and the world around us.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 30 manufacturing sites, six R&D centres, local sales offices in 30 countries, and 4,800 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and communities across the world. To discover how Camfil can help you to protect people, processes, and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.com