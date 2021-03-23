Tyre manufacturer Bridgestone has reached a significant milestone on its road to net-zero by powering all of its facilities in Europe with 100% renewable energy.

Bridgestone is now using 100% renewable energy to power all of its European tyre plants, European R&D Centre and Proving Ground in Rome, Italy, PCT plant in Lanklaar, Belgium, textile plant in Usansolo, Spain, and Bridgestone EMIA headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

The company has set a goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2050.

In March 2020, Bridgestone announced that 90% of electricity consumed in its European plants came from renewable resources.

Bridgestone EMIA CTO & COO, Emilio Tiberio, said: “Reducing our CO 2 emissions is a key pillar of our long-term sustainability vision, which is why I can’t emphasise enough the significance of this milestone. It’s inspiring to see how far we’ve come in a relatively short chapter of Bridgestone’s long history. 100% was the goal for a long time, but there’s so much more to achieve in emissions-reduction and beyond. Let’s use this achievement as inspiration to go out and deliver yet again.”

