The Mercure Hotel MOA Berlin is set to become the first hotel and event location worldwide with a negative CO 2 balance when generating heat.

This is thanks to the implementation of methane plasmalysis technology developed by Graforce, allowing the MOA Berlin to generate its heat without any emissions. It will also be able to extract CO 2 from the atmosphere – while heating.

Read more:

Enel announces new 2030 gas emissions reduction target

Study finds CHP a key enabler of Europe’s energy transition

The MOA Berlin is no longer heating with natural gas but with hydrogen from biogas. The methane plasmalysis technology splits the biogas into hydrogen and solid carbon. Using electricity from renewable energies, methane plasmalysis is just as climate-friendly as electrolysis – but the costs are significantly lower.

For the zero-emission heating process, the MOA Berlin uses modified gas condensing boilers fueled by a mixture of green hydrogen and biogas. The mixing ratio is controlled by the methane plasmalyzer. The heat generation is started with 30 vol.% hydrogen and 70 vol.% biogas. In the following months, the share of hydrogen will be gradually increased.

Sign up for our newsletter

The solid carbon can be used as an industrial raw material, for paints and ceramics or, as in the case of the MOA Berlin, for producing asphalt. Thus, CO 2 is permanently bound.

The gas heaters used at the MOA Berlin before would have emitted up to 800 tons of CO 2 per year. In order to absorb this amount from the atmosphere, the equivalent of more than 65,000 trees is needed.