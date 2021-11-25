PEi Connect provides a brief look at what got our attention during the week (18-24 Nov), and this week the team at the Power Engineering International editorial desk simply can’t stop talking about next week’s Enlit Europe event, taking place in Milan, Italy.

Countdown to Enlit

Only five sleeps to go until the energy sector meets in Milan, for what will be a pioneering and engaging event, packed with detail on how to successfully navigate Europe’s energy transition.

Take a look at who will be speaking, who you will meet, as well as what EU projects will be showcased.

Listen to our latest podcast to answer the post-COP26 ‘what now’ question and to unpack how Enlit Europe in Milan will capitalise on the current momentum within the energy sector to drive forward Europe’s energy transition.

Also, have a look below at what PEI Editor Kelvin Ross will be up to on day one. We hope you can join us in Milan.

Nuclear to support Bitcoin mining in Kazakhstan

Many Bitcoin miners have moved out of China after being banned, and are now settling in Kazakhstan. According to the country’s Ministry of Energy, energy-intensive mining activities have caused an 8% increase in domestic electricity consumption throughout 2021.

In order to overcome the energy deficit and ensure sufficient energy to power cryptocurrency mining, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev is considering building a nuclear power plant.

According to CoinTelegraph, the country has 50 registered crypto mining companies and will need to secure supply to continue profiting from the tax revenue generated by these miners.

The Government of Kazakhstan and the Samruk-Kazyna sovereign wealth fund will over the next year explore the possibility of developing #nuclear energy in Kazakhstan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in his State of the Nation address https://t.co/7nFTDDy2Lg pic.twitter.com/2n72IClcA7 — World Nuclear News (@W_Nuclear_News) September 8, 2021

Tweet of the week – UK makes it official for tidal energy

NEW: next month's renewable energy auction – the biggest ever – will include for the first time a ringfence for Tidal Stream power



This is a unique opportunity to kick-start projects across Scotland, Wales and England's south coast, lower tech costs + boost energy security 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/3qpiqdfCk3 — Kwasi Kwarteng (@KwasiKwarteng) November 24, 2021

Big cats and hydropower

Surveillance camera footage has captured two snow leopards visiting a hydropower station in northwest China’s Gansu Province. The station, which belongs to the Longyang Hydropower Co. in Sunan Yugur Autonomous County, is located in the Qilian mountains.

Visits from snow leopards are unusual, however, their expanding habitat could mean visits become more frequent.

