PEi Connect provides a brief look at what got our attention during the week (02-09 Sep), and first up we focus on what researchers are calling a “watershed moment” for nuclear fusion, with a record-breaking magnet successfully creating a magnetic field of 20 tesla.

The magnetic pull of fusion

Startup company Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS), backed by Equinor and Eni, has announced that they successfully created a magnetic field of 20 tesla, using high temperature superconducting (HTS) magnet technology that will sit at the heart of planned nuclear fusion systems

The sustained magnetic field is powerful enough to achieve ‘net energy’, producing more than it consumes – according to the project team.

CFS chief executive Bob Mumgaard stated: “This record-breaking magnet is the culmination of the last three years of work and will give the world a clear path to fusion power for the first time.” Read more about this breakthrough.

Video courtesy of project’s leaders at MIT and Commonwealth Fusion Systems

Image by Janet Herman from Pixabay

Swissmint celebrates clean energy

To celebrate clean energy as a commodity, Swissmint is issuing the new ‘Hydropower’ silver coin, the first in the three-part “Energy of the future” series.

In a Swissmint first the coin will be a coloured coin with additional fluorescent elements which glow in the dark. Read more about this cool coin.

Fun facts

A single cow can burp 100kg of methane in a year.



📕 Read more: https://t.co/2rEYwe2wDc#SDIS21 pic.twitter.com/HioXc3Aell — World Economic Forum (@wef) September 9, 2021

🌤 ☁ ☁ ☁ ☁ ☁

☁ ☁ ☁ ☁ ☁

☁ ☁ ☁ ☁ ☁ ☁

Radioactivity was discovered by accident, thanks to a cloudy day.

This 60 seconds video explains how. pic.twitter.com/s45M44ca4g — IAEA – International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) September 6, 2021

Poland’s green transformation

Image by Robert Fotograf from Pixabay

Poland is known for its coal-fired power and economic growth spurred by fossil fuels.

However, change is afoot. Policy landscapes, coupled with public awareness and infrastructure development are giving rise to a green transformation that makes Poland an example to developing countries around the world.

If you want to know more about this fascinating topic, listen to our latest podcast with Dentons and Forum Energii, unpacking the challenges and opportunities of this transition. Listen to the podcast.

Power Engineering International Issue 3 out now

Do not miss our latest magazine. We focus on the human touch behind energy’s digitalisation, the untapped potential of geothermal, optimising hydrogen with renewables, and include a case study of a successful microgrid project in an underserved community.

Connect with us next week for another selection of interesting sector news.

Until then, take care, stay safe and power on.

The PEi Ed team 🙂