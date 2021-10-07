PEI Connect: Time to put a price on carbon

PEi Connect provides a brief look at what got our attention during the week (30 Sep – 7 Oct), and first up we consider the call by Enel’s Chief Executive Francesco Starace to put a price on carbon to cut greenhouse gas emissions and limit climate warming while there’s still time.

Enel backs carbon pricing

Francesco Starace suggests that the world is on track to overshoot the 1.5C target and urges larger economies to take action on carbon pricing, writes Alessandro Garofalo of Reuters.

“Put the price on carbon in your own territory … and then worry about how that carbon price relates to the other carbon prices,” Starace said. “But price it – because if you start with that then this will finally adjust.” Read more.

Interconnector magic

This week PEI covered news about the world’s longest subsea electricity interconnector becoming operational. We simply can’t get enough of this engineering feat that links the UK and Norway via a 720-kilometre subsea cable.

Did you know:

The 1400MW interconnector stretches from Blyth in the UK, across the North Sea, to Kvilldal in Norway.

The cables are buried between 1m and 3m into the seabed – achieved using a range of installation techniques suited to the seabed conditions.

Before being able to lay the cable in Norway, the team first had to manoeuvre the cable through lake Suldalsvatnet, the sixth deepest lake in the country. The team transported materials piece by piece to build their own custom-made floating platform, which allowed them to work at depths of up to 210 metres. The platform was the size of two tennis courts.

Read more about this inspiring project.

Turning turbine blades into bike shelters

Yes, you read that correctly. Denmark, in an effort to drive a circular economy, is repurposing old wind turbine blades. Project Re-Use explores the blades’ potential reuse in architectural and engineering structures, such as protective bike shelters, or pedestrian bridges. Read more about this innovative idea.

Inspired by Itron

This week, Itron Inspire took place virtually between 4 and 6 October. Formally Itron Utility Week, our editorial team attend the event regularly to stay abreast of the latest developments in our increasingly connected energy world.

We can recommend taking a look at the various sessions, which look at a range of topics from grid cybersecurity to e-mobility and next-level demand response.

We found this session particularly interesting: US utility Con Edison is deploying advanced gas metering infrastructure and leak detection systems. These gas detectors will not only decrease non-revenue gas, but could potentially save lives. Read more.

The history of emissions

An interesting article by Carbon Brief highlights the findings of their research into the planet’s historical emissions and the impact this is having on our planet’s warming today.

Humans have emitted around 2,500bn tonnes of CO2 (GtCO2) into the atmosphere since 1850. This means there is less than 500GtCO2 of our carbon budget remaining to stay below 1.5°C of warming, according to Carbon Brief.

“This means that, by the end of 2021, the world will collectively have burned through 86% of the carbon budget for a 50-50 probability of staying below 1.5°C…” Read more

Carbon Brief has presented an analysis of which countries are historically responsible for climate change. Take a look at the results compiled below.

Connect with us next week for another selection of interesting sector news.

Until then, take care, stay safe and power on.

The PEi Ed team 🙂