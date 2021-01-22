Pei Connect provides a brief look at what got our attention during the week (15-22 January), and this week the newswire was buzzing about the Biden Administration’s return to the Paris Agreement, as well as a renewed commitment to climate action.

We're back in the Paris Climate Agreement. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 21, 2021

Read more about the US’ step to a greener future, and about the new leaders at the US Department of Energy who will be actioning the Biden vision.

News from the World Future Energy Summit

Masdar and Bee’ah signing a collaboration agreement at the Summit, credit Masdar

Emirates Waste to Energy Company, a joint venture between Bee’ah, Middle East environmental management company, and renewable energy company Masdar, have agreed to undertake a pioneering project to develop Bee’ah’s landfill into a solar farm — the first of its kind in the UAE. The agreement was made official at the World Future Energy Summit, which took place virtually between 17 and 19 January 2021.

IRENA makes energy transition gains

IRENA’s 21st Annual Assembly took place this week where members overwhelmingly approved the establishment of a new, vision-building Global High-Level Forum on Energy Transition.

The 2021 Assembly has underscored the urgency for intensified international cooperation & action. I welcome the establishment of a new Global High-level Forum on #EnergyTransition – reaffirming the strategic mandate of @IRENA to lead on #energytransition.https://t.co/8NChuO3Ats — Francesco La Camera (@flacamera) January 21, 2021

Elon says what?

Am donating $100M towards a prize for best carbon capture technology — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2021

A good motivition to remind ourselves of the importance of carbon capture: Climate targets unattainable without ‘new dawn’ for carbon capture says IEA

Mining sector digs into clean energy

One of our most popular stories this week concerned a discussion titled “Reshaping energy capital flows to drive positive investment into mining”, which explored the appetite of mining companies for alternative sources of energy and looked at the different models that were available, especially at the exploration stage.

Connect with us next week Friday for another selection of interesting sector news. Until then, take care, stay safe and power on.

The PEi Ed team 🙂