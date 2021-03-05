Pei Connect provides a brief look at what got our attention during the week (27 Feb – 05 Mar), and first up, we take a moment to acknowledge all the STEM superheroes, affectionately known as engineers, who are not only doing great things daily to keep the lights on but doing so in a sustainable way.

World Engineering Day

Image: Siemens Energy

The 4th of March is the United Nations’ day to recognise men and women alike for their innovative contributions to solving global challenges and making people’s lives better with sustainable solutions. To celebrate STEM and engineering in particular, we are including a link to Siemens Energy Interactive Games. We took a crack at Green City, but have short at Energy Island, where 5,000 island dwellers look to you to ensure the right mix of power resources.

Sunak delivers net zero-friendly budget

Image credit: Stock

The UK’s chancellor Rishi Sunak has delivered his budget ahead of the country hosting the COP26 UN climate talks. One of the most significant announcements by Sunak was that the UK’s net-zero goal will be added to the remit of the Bank of England, having become part of the government’s overall “economic policy objective.”

We enjoyed reading Carbon Brief’s breakdown of what the budget speech means for the UK’s green recovery.

The UK will launch its first sovereign green savings bonds this year, offering retail investors the chance to buy into projects dedicated to greening the economy, such as #renewable energy schemes https://t.co/RuvmaY6mY5 #COP26 #GreenFinance — Carbon Tracker (@CarbonBubble) March 2, 2021

Winds of change in Africa

Image: GDF Suez

Did you know that Africa is only tapping into 0.01% of its wind power potential? This is according to the latest report from The Global Wind Energy Council, which also states that technical wind resource potential on the African continent alone is over 59,000GW. Read more about the report and why it’s vital this potential be tapped soonest.

Cheesy tweet of the week

After covering a story concerning Kellogg Company signing a virtual power purchase agreement with Enel to power its Texas operations with renewables, PEI editor, Kelvin Ross, took to Twitter with some old school cheese… and we loved it!

Connect with us next week Friday for another selection of interesting sector news. Until then, take care, stay safe and power on.

The PEi Ed team 🙂