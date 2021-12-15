PEi Connect: Supersize your order of sustainability

PEi Connect provides a brief look at what got our attention during the week (9-14 Dec) and first up we bring to your attention that global food chain McDonald’s has opened a restaurant designed to be the template for net-zero emissions.

McZero emissions

Image by Hans Braxmeier from Pixabay

McDonald’s has opened a new restaurant in Market Drayton, Shropshire, UK, which includes two wind turbines and 92sqm of solar panels – producing 60,000 kWh of power per year and reducing the amount of energy the restaurant draws from the grid.

Matthew Winfield, the McDonald’s franchisee, said: “I’m incredibly proud to be opening the new McDonald’s in Market Drayton – which will be the first net zero carbon restaurant in the UK. Read more.

Meet the Godfather of wind

Earth’s electricity needs could be met 11 times over if we filled our oceans with wind turbines, according to Bloomberg Quicktake.

Take a look at this fascinating video exploring how Danish inventor Henrik Stiesdal, also known as the Godfather of wind, has made an immeasurable impact on the development of the wind industry and how bigger turbines are making floating wind commercially viable.

Scotland’s explosive coal send-off

Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon pushed the button on the controlled implosion that saw the demolition of the chimney at Scotland’s last remaining coal plant at Longannet in Fife.

Sturgeon described the demolition as “a symbolic reminder that we have ended coal-fired power generation in Scotland, as we work in a fair and just way towards becoming a net zero nation by 2045”. Read the story and watch the video.

A REAL #EnergyTransition NOW to build a sustainable 🌍 with more #renewables.



📺 Blowdown at Longannet, Scotland’s last coal-fired power station ➡️ All across the UK our power is now 100% GREEN.



🍃 Let's make coal history!#ClimateAction #makecoalhistoryhttps://t.co/lpSGtoPDUK pic.twitter.com/JXIDRCJHw1 — Iberdrola Renewables (@Iberdrola_En) December 9, 2021

Sailing the world on solar power

Image credit: Energy Observer

Have you heard about the French research vessel called Energy Observer, which traveled nearly 11,000 nautical miles in 2020 propelled entirely by renewable energy captured onboard?

Julian Spector of Canary Media stepped on board the vessel to learn about the yacht’s design.

It uses solar panels, batteries, tanks of pressurized hydrogen, coupled with wind power, and an electric motor fed by batteries and hydrogen fuel cells.

The shipping industry presents a major decarbonisation challenge however, stories like this certainly give us hope. Read more.

This is the last PEI Connect for 2021, but be sure to connect with us next year for another selection of interesting sector news.

Until then, take care, stay safe and power on.

The PEi Ed team 🙂