PEi Connect provides a brief look at what got our attention during the week (17-24 June), and first up we take a moment to acknowledge all the ladies making an impact in the fields of STEM, putting themselves on the front line to solve global challenges and making a difference in traditionally male-dominated fields.

Image credit: Polytechnique Montréal

Celebrating International Women in Engineering Day

We loved writing about the fact that Hydro-Québec has named a new solar power plant after Gabrielle Bodis, the first female engineer hired by Hydro-Québec (in 1959), as well as the first to visit the company’s job sites. Bodis worked for Hydro-Québec for more than 35 years and was the first woman to earn an engineering degree from Polytechnique Montréal, in mechanical and electrical engineering. Read more.

World first for nuclear waste disposal

Onkalo, Finland is the world’s first licensed deep disposal site for nuclear waste and is said to be a game-changer for the future of low-carbon nuclear energy. The repository, created in 2 billion-year-old igneous Finnish bedrock, will be the first in the world to start final disposal of spent nuclear fuel. Operation of the repository is expected to begin in 2023 and the cost estimate is about €2.6 billion ($3.4 billion). Read more here.

Tesla taps rays in Tibet

Tibet, known for high irradiation levels due to its high altitude, is now home to a solar-powered Tesla Supercharger facility in Lhasa, the administrative capital of the Tibet Autonomous Region. The Tesla Charging Team Weibo account said: “The annual average of 3,000+ hours of light let the gifts of nature be used efficiently and help build a new green travel and low-carbon life way.” The Superchargers are paired with several Tesla Powerwalls to ensure power during the night or unfavorable weather conditions. Read more here.

Tesla opens a solar-powered charging station in Tibet https://t.co/87PPVrq2Qv — Report on Business (@globebusiness) June 23, 2021

Interesting read: Removing versus reducing CO2 emissions

Image credit: Stock

An assumption that is commonly made when balancing a CO2 emission with a CO2 removal is that “one tonne in equals one tonne out” – that is, that the behaviour of the climate system in response to emissions and removals is “symmetrical”. However, Professor of climate science Kirsten Zickfeld, explains why carbon dioxide removal is not equal, and opposite to reducing CO2 emissions. Read more.



Testbed for a New Sustainable and Flexible Energy System

Take a virtual tour of Siemens Energy’s ZEHTC facility, a gas turbine test facility in Sweden that demonstrates what a sustainable and flexible energy system could be, integrating renewables, hydrogen-ready turbines and energy storage. And although it’s a small demo plant, it is among the first to actually connect these different energy technologies into a single working system. Register here to take the tour.

