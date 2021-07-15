PEi Connect provides a brief look at what got our attention during the week (8-15 July), and first up we note a new study by the U.S. Geological Survey and Oklahoma State University focusing on how best to protect bird species against the impact of the growing wind industry – ‘impact’ being the operative word…

Study identifies bird species at risk from wind turbine collisions

Barn Owl. Image by danny moore from Pixabay

Scientists used existing fatality data on collisions with wind turbines to project population structures of each bird of prey species and future fatalities from the current national capacity of around 100GW to about 240GW.

“With more wind turbines, there will be a greater need to mitigate impacts from energy production on wildlife species,” observed USGS research ecologist Jay Diffendorfer. “This paper provides an initial attempt to prioritize species for which mitigation may be most influential.”

Take a look at the study findings.

Frans Timmermans, European Commission Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal

Is Fit for 55 package mission impossible?

In case you missed it, the European Commission has announced the proposed legislative changes that make up the Fit for 55 Package. The package forms part of the EU Green Deal and aims to reduce regional emissions by 55% by 2030. Many have been left questioning whether the task is feasible or if member states will be prepared to accept the mission. Read more.

AI transforming the science of wind energy

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory released a webinar focusing on the maturation of artificial intelligence and machine learning and how this is leading to new fundamental insights and improved predictive models that can address many challenges in wind energy. Click below to listen to this fascinating discussion.

Can you solve the puzzle?

Siemens Energy has released a game that tests your ability to power a data centre, while balancing gas and renewable power and keeping emissions low. It’s tougher than it looks with our editorial team reaching a sad score of only 22. Click here to play.

