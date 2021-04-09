PEi Connect provides a brief look at what got our attention during the week (02-09 April), and first up, we focus on The Global Technology Governance Summit and the futuristic plans of 4IR.

Tech governance takes centre stage

This week the World Economic Forum hosted The Global Technology Governance Summit, a multi-stakeholder gathering dedicated to ensuring the responsible design and deployment of emerging technologies through public-private collaboration. The forum aims to prepare the world for the 4th Industrial Revolution and we look forward to seeing how these futuristic plans will materialise within the energy sector.

The session, Getting to Net Zero, discusses how self-learning weather models can lead to a 30% improvement in solar forecasting accuracy, and how artificial intelligence has been shown to achieve energy reductions of 40%. How can governments and businesses deploy emerging technologies to drive emission cuts towards net zero? Let us know what you think, here.

UK’s ‘greenest’ day ever

The British electricity grid was the greenest it has ever been on Easter Monday, with 80% of energy coming from zero-carbon energy sources at their peak. Read more about how these sunny conditions converged.

Tweet of the week

This is what happens when you turn off nuclear👇🇩🇪



No other EU nation emits more #carbon or consumes more #coal than Germany.



Germany could've saved 300m tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions between 2011-17 had it not phased out #nuclear#NetZeroNeedsNuclear @FORATOM_nuclear https://t.co/XDrIWZ0lUJ — Nuclear Industry Association (@NIAUK) April 9, 2021

EU and China collaborate to standardise green finance

China’s central bank has revealed that it is co-operating with the European Union to converge green investment taxonomies across the two markets. The aim is to implement a jointly recognised classification system for the environmental credentials for businesses by the end of this year. Read more…





Hold my beer

PEI’s top story this week will have you wanting to crack open a cold one. Popular Australian beer brand Victoria Bitter has partnered with retailer Diamond Energy and blockchain pioneer Power Ledger on solar power trading. The initiative named Solar Exchange enables beer loving participants to trade their excess solar power for ‘slabs’ – 24x 375ml cans or bottles – of Victoria Bitter.

Connect with us next week Friday for another selection of interesting sector news.

Until then, take care, stay safe and power on.

The PEi Ed team 🙂