PEI Connect: Nuclear power supports quantum computing

PEi Connect provides a brief look at what got our attention during the week (2-9 Dec) and first up we consider a story about how Helium-3, a by-product of nuclear power generation, can support quantum computing and other applications.

Beyond scientific frontiers

Canada’s Darlington Nuclear Generating Station is using a new tool to extract Helium-3 from stored tritium.

Helium-3 is a rare but stable isotope with unique physical properties that make it suitable for use in a range of applications, notably quantum computing with its requirement for an ultracold operating environment close to absolute zero (-273°C). Read more about this innovative project.

Image credit: Stock

Is rooftop hydrogen a thing?

Even though it might be a good few years away, scientists have suggested that rooftop hydrogen generated by small-scale electrolysers is not only feasible but holds great potential to decarbonise energy.

An interesting article by M. Ramesh for The Hindu Business Line delves into how India might benefit from an alternative to rooftop solar and expensive battery storage and unpacks the promise of emergent technologies that could change the face of electrolysis in the near future. Read more.

Floating solar plant © sbp sonne

Pufferfish or photovoltaics

German engineering firm Schlaich Bergermann Partner has installed a floating PV system in Hungary that is designed to inflate like pufferfish.

The floats consist of air-filled membrane tubes and internal pressure of the tubes can be adapted according to the site and environmental conditions. The project has been named Gömbhal, Hungarian for pufferfish, and has been hailed as the first bifacial floating PV system. Read more.

Earth’s Black Box

Image: Pixabay

Scientists and artists in Australia plan to build an indestructible black box to store data recording how the world dealt with climate change.

Based on the concept of a black box flight data recorder, the idea behind its creation is to ensure a record of all our efforts to combat climate change, as well as hold leaders accountable for their actions.

The 10-metre-long steel monolith will be based in Tasmania. It’s designed to withstand natural disasters and will be powered by solar and thermal energy.



Read more.

Elon Musk’s take on nuclear

Unless susceptible to extreme natural disasters, nuclear power plants should not be shut down — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2021

And it seems Musk isn’t alone in his pro-nuclear sentiments. Surprisingly, a recent survey conducted by YouGov shows a slight majority of respondents from Germany are open to nuclear as an option to decrease greenhouse gas emissions.

Germany took a firm stance against nuclear power in the wake of the Fukushima disaster in Japan, however, locals are warming to the power source as Europe prioritises the fight against climate change.

According to the survey, 22% said nuclear power is “very important” in the fight against global warming and should be given equal weight to renewables. View the survey findings.

Connect with us next week for another selection of interesting sector news.

Until then, take care, stay safe and power on.

The PEi Ed team 🙂