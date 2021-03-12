Pei Connect provides a brief look at what got our attention during the week (05-12 March), and first up, we take a moment to remember the 9.0 magnitude earthquake that hit Japan ten years ago, causing a tsunami and nuclear incident that lives fresh in our minds a decade on.

An important anniversary

Image: stock

This week marked the anniversary of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident in Japan and to share the lessons learned by the international nuclear community, the Nuclear Energy Agency released a report entitled Progress, Lessons and Challenges.

The poignant moment made us reflect on whether nuclear power indeed has a part to play in our clean energy future. Is it safe enough and is there sufficient community engagement to ensure the public is informed… Join the conversation and let us know what you think.

Costly fallout for France

Image by slightly_different from Pixabay

Between 1966 and 1996, France conducted 193 nuclear tests at Moruroa and Fangataufa atolls in French Polynesia, exposing the local population, site workers and French soldiers to high levels of radiation. According to The Guardian, groundbreaking new research could allow more than 100,000 people to claim compensation.

Reactors worth their salt

Image: 123rf

And if you hadn’t had enough nuke-news, PEI’s top story this week is hot off the issue 1 press, discussing how molten salt reactors (MSRs) present a new approach to industrial fission power. Take a look at this interesting technology review by Dr Ondrej Chvala or delve into the digital magazine for in-depth analysis on all things power generation.

Tweet of the week

Nuclear's alleged potential for solving climate crisis a "myth:" Germany pledges to work towards nuclear-free EU on 10th anniversary of Fukushima accidenthttps://t.co/3f6x61F5kE #Fukushima #nuclear pic.twitter.com/Xu1xBNykJD — Clean Energy Wire (@cleanenergywire) March 11, 2021

We wonder if a clean energy transition is really possible without nuclear power. This move might be premature on the part of Germany, however, it’s too soon to call it. If you have an opinion on this matter, we would love to hear it. My inbox is always open, pamela.largue@clarionevents.com.

Connect with us next week Friday for another selection of interesting sector news. Until then, take care, stay safe and power on.

The PEi Ed team 🙂