Pei Connect provides a brief look at what got our attention during the week (21-28 January), and first up we take a look at developments in the burgeoning world of floating wind energy.

Floating in the breeze

This week Shell signed an agreement to collaborate with Irish developer Simply Blue Energy to develop the Emerald Project floating wind farm off the south coast of Ireland. Floating wind is becoming hot news as technology develops, allowing developments further from shore. Read the article and learn more about floating wind in the video below.

The first-ever floating wind turbine destined for the HYWIND Scotland Project, courtesy National Geographic

Net zero news from Davos

In the global race to net zero, the concept of a large-scale voluntary carbon market is gaining traction. New research from the Forum and partners identifies the most cost-effective climate solutions and provides six key actions to capture this potential. Read more about the carbon trading strategy.

Tweet for thought

As Biden makes short work of returning the US to its climate-friendly stance, one can’t help but wonder what the economic impact will be on the oil & gas industry.

“The industry is aghast." Biden's early climate blitz is going faster and further than expected, leaving oil executives stunned. https://t.co/0rmsrwKsva — Bloomberg Economics (@economics) January 28, 2021

Science fact or science-fiction

New research identifies a mechanism and conditions for harvesting the free energy stored in spinning black holes. The concept of extracting rotational energy from a black hole is a prediction of general relativity and was first realised in the late 1960s, however, university physicists have some new theories doing the rounds.

Learning from the best

We celebrate the launch of the seventh edition of Global Power & Energy Elites, a publication dedicated to industry’s stand-out performers. This 100-page edition shines a spotlight on innovative projects that have made an impactful difference in their communities. Grab your free copy.

Connect with us next week Friday for another selection of interesting sector news. Until then, take care, stay safe and power on.

The PEi Ed team 🙂