PEI Connect: It’s Energy Day at #COP26

PEi Connect provides a brief look at what got our attention during the week (28 Oct – 4 Nov), and today, we are focusing on energy-related news highlights coming out of COP26.

China’s atomic ambitions

China is planning at least 150 new nuclear reactors in the next 15 years, an effort that could cost as much as $440 billion. If successful, the country will surpass the US as the world’s largest generator of nuclear power – Bloomberg Green writers Dan Murtaugh and Krystal Chia delve into China’s climate plans. Read more.

The heavily coal-reliant country is also making great strides in the small reactor space, with reports suggesting China will hold a lion’s share of the global pipeline for new build small nuclear reactors by 2050.

Financing the rapid and equitable phaseout of coal

An interesting discussion was hosted at the COP26 Wind Pavilion, looking at how international public and private financing is increasingly aligning with climate goals.

Christian Deseglise, Head of sustainable finance and investments at HSBC spoke about what is needed to mobilise the astronomical amounts of capital to fund the energy transition, with a specific focus on collaboration and systems standardisation.

If you want to know more about activities and planned sessions at the Wind Pavilion, visit the Global Wind Energy Council webpage.

More coal news…

BREAKING NEWS: 190 countries and organisations have signed onto the ‘Global Coal to Clean Power Transition Statement’ commits signatories to both phase out coal power and end support for new coal power stations. Australia did not sign on. #COP26 pic.twitter.com/XsKQIphWOR — Climate Council (@climatecouncil) November 4, 2021

A titanic tweet

Twitter has been flooded with pictures of diplomats and prime ministers meeting to discuss important climate issues and policy action plans. However, here is a message from someone outside the mainstream political arena, but equally committed to climate action.

If you want to take a look at the full EU Energy Day programme and get more information about Energy Day pavilions, visit the European Commission website.

Connect with us next week for another selection of interesting sector news.

