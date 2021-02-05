Pei Connect provides a brief look at what got our attention during the week (29 Jan – 05 Feb), and first up, it’s all about the future of hydropower in the green recovery.

Hydropower’s time is now

Hydro plant, credit: Stock

This week a discussion, hosted by the International Hydropower Association, saw former Australian Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, state that hydropower is the “forgotten workhorse” of the energy sector and we need to act with urgency in order to reap the benefits of this watery wealth in the future. Read more…

Coal controversy

Image credit: West Cumbria Mining

A coal mine in Cumbria, UK, is causing controversy, with many environmental groups dissatisfied that the mine is going ahead, in spite of the upcoming COP26 event and the country’s commitment to net zero. The £165m ($226m) West Cumbria Mining plan in Whitehaven was approved by Cumbria County Council in October 2020. It would be the UK’s first deep coal mine in 30 years. Read the full story.

A bittersweet week for Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy was a trending topic on PEI this week for a variety of reasons. Firstly, an announcement was made that the company is going to build a battery-based, black-start generation system at a Californian power plant. The system can support up to three attempts to restart a unit at Marsh Landing within one hour.

However, in other, less optimistic news, the executive board of Siemens Energy announced the plan to cut 7,800 jobs in its Gas and Power segment by 2025. This is part of the company’s move to reduce costs and reposition itself in a changing energy market.

Powering trade in Africa

We enjoyed listening to ESI Africa‘s Editor, Nicolette Pombo van Zyl’s message about how the coal-to-gas transition will help power Africa’s commercial activities. You can also read more online.

