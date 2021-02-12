Pei Connect provides a brief look at what got our attention during the week (5 – 11 Feb), and first up, we take a look at the newly released IEA report concerning how India must adapt its policy framework to unlock clean energy opportunities.

IEA releases much-anticipated India outlook

How much power will India need? A lot! According to Dr Fatih Birol, International Energy Agency executive director: “Thirteen new Mumbais will be added to India’s population in the next 20 years”. Take a look at what the report had to say about the country’s energy transition and how it’s a policy microcosm for the world.

Big tech sets big green goals

The combined power usage of Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Apple is more than 45 terawatt-hours a year, about as much as New Zealand. This is set to grow as AI and machine learning becomes the norm. An interesting read from FT explores how tech giants are aligning their business strategies with an emissions-free world. Read the article.

Elon Musk’s carbon capture competition goes live

Smart Energy International editor Claire Volkwyn wrote about the competition and what the prize money could mean for the winner and the environment. Read her OpEd.

Women in power

To celebrate women and girls in STEM, we wanted to include this inspiring message from IAEA director general Grossi message to women in the nuclear industry. The truth is, diversity leads to better innovation. Take a look at the video below.

What’s in a name?

Romeo and Juliet might think a name holds little significance however, Total believes otherwise. It looks like a name change is on the cards for the oil giant.

A birthday tribute

Thomas Edison would have celebrated his birthday on 11 February. Power Engineering content director, Rod Walton, paid tribute to one of power’s founding fathers with a selection of Thomas Trivia. Read the post.

