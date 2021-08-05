PEi Connect provides a brief look at what got our attention during the week (29 July-05 Aug), and first up we consider how one man’s experience of energy poverty in Sierra Leone, West Africa, has led to an innovative start-up that uses kinetic energy – the energy objects have when in motion – to generate clean electricity.

Good vibrations

Nearly three-quarters of the population of Sierra Leone struggle to get access to electricity, but a device that harnesses the power of vibrations is bringing light to communities in energy poverty.

Take a look at this inspiring story from BBC journalist Isabelle Gerretsen about how Jeremiah Thoronka is solving energy poverty with his piezoelectric device. The device harnesses energy from heat, movement and pressure – all which occur naturally in the environment. Read more.

Solar in strange places

The below tweet shows a shepherd in Turkey charging his mobile phone with a portable solar module. Such portable modules are proven to be very useful for people working or living in remote places. Take a look at solar modules being used in some unlikely places…

Nuclear powered Bitcoin gains momentum

Talen Energy Corporation has announced a joint venture with US-based bitcoin mining company TeraWulf to develop up to 300 MW of zero-carbon bitcoin mining capacity. The Nautilus Cryptomine will be powered by Talen’s Susquehanna nuclear power plant.

This direct “behind the meter” connection will provide Nautilus Cryptomine with one of the lowest electricity costs among publicly traded bitcoin mining peers in the USA, Talen Energy said. Read more.

Turkish wildfires threaten coal-fired power plant

Turkish rescuers have started evacuating hundreds of villagers by sea after a deadly wildfire engulfed the outer edges of a thermal power plant storing thousands of tonnes of coal.

The 35-year-old Kemerkoy plant in the Aegean province of Mugla houses thousands of tonnes of coal, increasing the risk to locals. Read more about this developing story.

Protecting wind turbines from lightening

Lightning protection systems exist for conventional wind turbine blades. However, protection is needed for blades made from a new type of material—thermoplastic resin composites—and manufactured using an innovative thermal (heat-based) welding process.



A team of National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) researchers led by Robynne Murray and supported by General Electric (GE) and LM Wind Power (a GE subsidiary) invented a new lightning protection system to keep the novel thermoplastic materials safe. Read more.

