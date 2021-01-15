Pei Connect provides a brief look at what got our attention during the week (8-15 January), and we just love that our first story is all about the ladies…

Women in STEM

G’day Mate. Take a look at this for a good news story. Women engineers are breaking stereotypes at a major dam upgrade on Australia’s Sunshine Coast.

Seqwater principal dam engineer Anna Hams: “As an engineer, I have certainty noticed a shift over the past decade in terms of more women pursuing engineering as a career.” Read more…

Eurelectric connects the dots

Eurelectric has released a new report, Connecting the dots: Distribution grid investment to power the energy transition. It’s a really interesting look at how to make grids fit-for-purpose in an increasingly decarbonised, decentralised and digitalised power system.

Youthful voices in energy

The International Renewable Energy Agency kicked off their #YouthForum, giving young voices a chance to share their innovative and fresh perspectives on achieving energy transition.

A warm welcome to over 400 young people at today’s @IRENA #YouthForum. You have used your voices, and are being heard. Countries & business are increasingly raising #climateaction, shifting toward #netzero. Let’s work together for a just & inclusive #energytransition.#IRENA11A pic.twitter.com/g1ak6sCPOp — Francesco La Camera (@flacamera) January 14, 2021

Astronomical strategy

The US Department of Energy (DoE) has released its ‘Energy for Space’ strategy, as it plans to further its role in powering the next generation of space exploration. Read more…

Connect with us next week Friday for another selection of interesting sector news. Until then, take care, stay safe and power on.

The PEi Ed team 🙂