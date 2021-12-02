PEI Connect: Enlit Europe rocks Milan

PEi Connect provides a brief look at what got our attention during the week (24 Nov – 2 Dec). It was a busy week for the organisers and attendees of Enlit Europe in Milan and we don’t want you to miss any of the action. Here’s a snapshot of some of the key outcomes, news and updates.

It’s been a jam-packed three days of in-depth discussions, face-to-face catch-ups and interviews with industry leaders.

Thomas Kiessling, Chief Technology Officer of Siemens Smart Infrastructure gave an opening keynote about the level of disruption facing the energy sector. “After COP26, no-one would dispute that the energy sector is ripe for disruption. We have to go through profound change.”

The energy system needs to move to one “resembling a patient-monitoring system during heart surgery” – one that was dynamic, self-healing and would evolve into a “system of systems”. Read more.

In his keynote address, chief executive of Italgas, Paulo Gallo, called for a “pragmatic approach to the energy transition involving policymakers, regulators and system operators”.

He emphasised that all actors must agree on the principles of and actions to achieve fairness, cost-effectiveness, resilience, and a circular economy model. Read more.

Further insights from Milan:

Policy critical to unlock Carbon Capture and Utilisation in Europe

The importance of power flexibility to reach net zero

The Decommissioning Gap – Key to a holistic pathway for energy transition

Did you know…

European Commission Vice President, Frans Timmermans, has a playlist on Spotify containing songs that make him think about the climate and ensuring a better world.

The list, Copping Glasgow, includes greats from Michael Jackson, Nina Simone and David Bowie and is sure to keep your feet tapping while you consider the future of the planet. You can access the playlist here.

Workers flee oil & gas for renewables

A survey conducted as part of a report by recruitment firm Brunel and Oilandgasjobsearch.com has shown that the oil & gas sector is facing a labour shortage, with 43% of workers wanting to leave the industry altogether within the next five years.

When asked which sectors they would like to persue, 56% of those currently working in oil and gas said renewables. Read more.

Happy World Nuclear Energy Day

Today also happens to be World Nuclear Energy Day. esi-africa’s Theresa Smith pays homage to the commitment of people involved in this particular energy sector who have kept the lights on and the nuclear facilities running, especially during the pandemic. Read more.

