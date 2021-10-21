PEi Connect provides a brief look at what got our attention during the week 14-21 Oct), and first up we consider the number of world leaders who have declined the invitation to attend the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Bleak attendee list for Glasgow

At a time when government’s need to be showing a united front against climate change and demonstrating serious commitment to lowering greenhouse gas emissions, it seems some country leaders will be staying home for this round of climate meetings.

According to news sources, leaders who might not attend include China’s Xi Jinping, India’s Narendra Modi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russia’s Vladimir Putin. These are the very leaders we need to hear from, especially as gas shortages plague Europe and China considers electricity rations ahead of winter.

COP26, taking place 31 Oct – 12 Nov 2021 in Glasgow, will be one of the biggest summits ever hosted in Scotland, despite the potential no-shows. We hope to see all countries well represented, with leaders delivering on their promises.

COP Corner – Nations lobbying to change key climate report, says BBC

With COP26 around the corner, we plan to keep you updated on the latest COP-related news.

This week, we bring you a report concerning leaked documents seen by BBC News showing countries trying to amend a scientific report on how to tackle climate change.

Several countries, including Australia, have been identified as pushing back against reducing fossil fuels, as well as being less willing to provide financial support for green transitions in poorer countries.

The ramifications of the leak remain to be seen however, it does perhaps confirm governments’ underlying reticence to commit to climate action. Read more.

What a smashing idea…

Sometimes is just fun to break things. And no one knows this better than NREL scientist Tim Silverman, who break solar panels to learn how to build them more efficiently.

Take a look at his team’s latest contraption for accelerated testing to help the industry put higher-quality, more reliable solar panels on the market.

Energy Metaverse

With the news of Facebook planning to hire 10,000 people in the European Union to develop the so-called Metaverse, it got us thinking about what the Metaverse actually is, and what it could mean for the energy sector.

Smart Energy Engineering Editor, Areti Ntaradimou, explores this futuristic topic in this week’s Ed’s note. A thought-provoking read indeed. Take a look.

Scouts go solar

In the US, a solar energy education programme has been developed for Girl and Boy Scout troops by a national nonprofit called Solar United Neighbours, or SUN. The initiative is designed to encourage the youths to learn about solar and earn patches to sew onto their uniforms for completing tasks.

According to Laura Tellez, South Florida programem coordinator for SUN, a typical task could include building a solar oven out of a pizza box, aluminum foil, and plastic wrap – and then using it to toast smores. Sounds educational and tasty. Learn more.

Tweet of the week

Technology evangelist Kevin O’Donovan gave a shout-out to Enlit Europe, mentioning all the cool stuff you can expect at our first LIVE Enlit in Milan. We can’t wait to see Kevin again in person, and we hope to see you there, as Europe’s energy transition takes centre stage.

#EnlitEurope, live & in-person, 30th Nov – 2nd Dec



The @Enlit_Europe team have been very busy, many of the successful elements returning and a few new things … "Evolve Stage" & "Inspire Stage" … these should be interesting 🤔



So see ye in #Milan … #EnergyTransition

Speaking of live events…

We just can’t get enough of live events returning to the scene. This week ETCSEE (Energy Trading – Central and South Eastern Europe) took place in Prague to provide the latest on all energy trading-related news, views and moves.

The turnout was great, with people enjoying face-to-face networking and conference sessions about everything from gas markets, to Fit for 55, regional market updates, spot market and modelling intra day electricity prices. Learn more about the event.

