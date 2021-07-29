PEi Connect provides a brief look at what got our attention during the week (22-29 July), and first up we consider that Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has raised the country’s non-fossil fuel energy target, including renewable and nuclear energy, to 60% of total production by 2030.

Image: stock

Renewables versus nuclear in Japan

On the eve of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, the Japanese government presented a draft of a new energy plan. According to the new plan, renewables will provide 36%-38% of electricity supply in 2030, doubling the 2019 target of 18% and the nuclear power target will remain unchanged at 20%-22%. However, experts are questioning whether the ambitious plan is feasible in the given timeline and whether the country’s growing anti-nuclear sentiment might stand in the way of reaching nuclear power targets. Read more.

Is the world really ready for hydrogen?

A paper published by the World Energy Council, in partnership with EPRI and PwC, explores the tangled nature of hydrogen supply and demand, the different strategies being employed around the world, and the varying maturity of technologies, creating a complex landscape in which to develop a hydrogen economy.



You can read more about the paper or click below to listen to an interesting debate about how ready we are (or aren’t) for our hydrogen-fuelled future.

ITER Update

If you are following the ITER nuclear fusion project, then you’ll be pleased to note the launch of ITER Talks, episodes designed to keep you in the know about all project developments and engineering nitty gritty.

We are excited to announce the launch of “ITER Talks” – a series of lectures on the Science and Technology of ITER and fusion, recorded by ITER experts. New episodes will be posted periodically on our YouTube channel. More at: https://t.co/kJ7IhaduX5 #itertalks #allaboutiter pic.twitter.com/UGlghrnhj7 — ITER (@iterorg) July 27, 2021

AI proves its worth in driving efficiency

Image credit: Stock

A research team led by Dr Georgina Cosma and postgraduate student Kareem Ahmed, of Loughborough’s School of Science, now claims to have designed and trained an AI model that can predict building emissions rate values of non-domestic buildings in less than a second (yes, you read that correctly), with as few as 27 variables with little loss in accuracy.

Building emissions rates are an important component of calculating energy performance and efficiency in buildings. They are required for the completion of a building’s energy performance certificate (EPC). Read more about this system.

Olympics fun fact

Image credit: Olympics.com

Did you know that the Olympic flame burning at Tokyo’s National Stadium is sustained by hydrogen, the first time in Olympic history?

Previous flames have burned using propane, and magnesium, resin and olive oil have also been used since the flame was ignited for the Amsterdam Games in 1928.

Connect with us next week for another selection of interesting sector news.

Until then, take care, stay safe and power on.

The PEi Ed team 🙂