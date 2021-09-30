PEI Connect: China takes strain under coal crunch

PEi Connect provides a brief look at what got our attention during the week (22-30 Sep), and first up we return to China, as Beijing scrambles to gather sufficient coal stocks to ensure a secure power supply for the winter.

Power rations in China

Image credit: Stock

The power outages in northeastern China have been referred to as “unprecedented” and have caused millions of Chinese locals to be plunged into darkness. The outages have triggered factory shutdowns and threatened to disrupt the water supply in at least one province.

The power shortages were triggered by a rise in the price of coal, which is now hovering near record levels amid tight supply, tougher emissions standards and strong manufacturing demand. Read more.

The worst power shortages in years have hit China’s northeast. Manufacturing has slowed and small firms lacking power are turning to diesel generators. But coal supplies for winter are low.



Salute to solar

The first solar farm completed as part of Project Prometheus © Crown Copyright

The British Army’s first photovoltaic solar farm has been officially opened by the Minister for Defence Procurement, Jeremy Quin.

It’s the size of almost eight football pitches and is based at The Defence School of Transport (DST), Leconfield.

The farm forms part of the British Army’s £200 million Project Prometheus investment which is designed to see the Army using more renewable energy.

Transporting wind turbine blades

The US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has determined how to transport massive wind turbine blades to remote parts of the US in a way that is easier and at a lower cost, but it will need a little more flexibility.

Manufacturing blades that can bend with “controlled flexing” will allow railroads to ship longer blades, up to 100 meters or beyond for land-based turbines and will enable more wind energy deployment. Read more.

Speaking of transporting wind turbines, take a look at this video – A trailer carrying a 57.5 meter (189 foot) wind turbine blade makes a 90-degree turn over a bridge in Scotland.

A very high hybrid solar-diesel system

Image: Gold Fields

A 25.9MW hybrid solar-diesel system is to be delivered by Aggreko to power a new Gold Fields mine high in the Chilean Andes, at an incredible altitude of 4,500m.

The system will comprise of 9.9MW of solar PV and 16MW of thermal diesel gensets to provide a total of 25.9MW to fully power the new Salares Norte open pit mine.

Jonathan Spencer Jones investigates the challenges around this remote project, where extreme weather conditions such as wind and snow need to be mitigated. Read more.

