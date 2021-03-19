PEi Connect provides a brief look at what got our attention during the week (05-12 March), and first up, we consider the latest market intelligence from the Global Wind Energy Council, that puts China ahead of the rest of the world, after installing 52GW of new wind power capacity in 2020.

That is double what the country installed in 2019 and more capacity installed in a single year by any country in history.

After a record year with 52GW of new #windpower installations in 2020, #China dominates the global wind industry. 🇨🇳 China will need over 50GW of new wind capacity/year from 2021-2025 and 60GW from 2026 onwards to reach its 2060 #netzero goal.



Read more about the report and check how the rest of APAC compares in terms of wind installation.

Netherlands on nuclear

In the recent Dutch elections, a new party called Volt won parliamentary seats for the first time. This is significant as Volt was one of the parties taking a clear stance on the energy transition and emphasised nuclear power as a key path to net zero.

If you want to learn more about the possibilities for a Dutch Nuclear Build-out, listen to the podcast recording below.

A big byte of computing

Energy and utility companies are starting to look to the quantum world for the increasingly complex computational challenges facing the sector. Jonathan Spencer Jones investigates the potential of this advanced technology. Read more…

Auto revolution could be leaving Japan behind

Analysts are warning that Japan’s traditional carmaking giants need to up the ante in the race to develop battery-driven electric vehicles or risk being left behind by Chinese, American and European producers. Read more…

Wind start-up to power O2 Arena

London’s O2 Arena will soon use a new breed of vertical wind turbine to generate its own clean power, after signing a deal with a startup firm Alpha 311. Apparently, the turbines will generate power even when the wind is not blowing. Take a look at how it will work.

