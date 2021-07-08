PEi Connect provides a brief look at what got our attention during the week (1-8 July), and first up we note that China has done an unprecedented about-turn by withdrawing financing from a large coal project in Zimbabwe.

China walks away from Zimbabwe coal project

Image credit: Stock

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has dumped a plan to finance a $3 billion coal-fired power plant in Zimbabwe, according to Bloomberg Green, creating an uncertain future for African coal developers that rely on China for funding. Clearly, the pressure is mounting on the finance sector to steer clear of new coal projects and invest their green, in greener projects. Read more.

Nuclear energy for cryptomining?

The increasing demand for electricity to power cryptomining has left miners seeking out cheap, large-scale energy sources and nuclear power could be the source of choice. Talking about the energy source, Sean Lawrie, partner at ScottMadden said: “We’ve got a tremendous opportunity to continue to leverage the characteristics that we have always had: safe, reliable, carbon-free electricity.”

As demand grows for cryptocurrencies including #Bitcoin, the #cryptocurrency industry will require a reliable, #carbonfree partner to meet its enormous energy demand.#Nuclear energy is that optimal partner.https://t.co/lcJlHFdcz3 pic.twitter.com/gFnd89Qu1J — Nuclear Energy Inst. (@NEI) July 5, 2021

Also, Miami’s Mayor Francis Suarez says his city’s doors are open to Chinese bitcoin miners after Beijing made it clear they are no longer welcome. Suarez is promoting Miami’s essentially unlimited supply of nuclear energy as a clean, inexpensive source to power mining activities.

Credit: Mashable & Arup

Building with microalgae

Did you know that the world’s first bio-reactive facade, where glass panels cultivate microalgae to produce renewable energy, was unveiled on a residential building in Hamburg, Germany in 2013? As technology improves, the building facade will become a important part of sustainable construction. Learn more.

An enlightening chat about Perovskites

If you have ever wondered about what Perovskite solar cells actually are or how they can be used, we have a podcast for you. PEI’s Pamela Largue chats to a group of passionate scientists about how Perovskites could change the world of solar for the better. Listen here.

Deep dive into Project Eden

The below video provides an interesting look into the deep geothermal drilling activities happening at Cornwall in the United Kingdom. Look out for an in-depth article on deep geothermal in the next issue of PEi magazine.

