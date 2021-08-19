PEi Connect provides a brief look at what got our attention during the week (12 Aug-19 Aug), and first up we focus on new research that shows greenhouse gas emissions from the production of blue hydrogen are higher than previously thought, a fact that could put a damper on Biden’s future plans for the energy carrier.

Biden’s hydrogen plan could increase emissions

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill recently passed by the US Senate includes $8 billion to develop “clean hydrogen” via the creation of four new regional hubs. In the bill, the White House emphasises the use of blue hydrogen as a low-emissions alternative to fuel shipping and aviation etc. however, the plan could be problematic and potentially polluting.

A new paper published in the Energy Science & Engineering journal indicates that producing blue hydrogen creates 20% more greenhouse gases than coal and 60% more than burning diesel when being burned for heat. View the research data.

Reef restoration through renewable energy

Take a look at this first full-scale artificial reef off the Mexican village of Telchac, developed by CCell. It aims to slow down the effects of coastal erosion by using power from an onshore solar farm coupled with hi-tech electronics.

CCell has developed a technique that uses pulses of energy to drive an electrolytic process to extract seawater minerals and an artificial reef is created by growing limestone rock to which corals can be attached. Take a look at this innovative concept.

IKEA’s solar sales

IKEA has started selling renewable energy to households, starting with their home market, Sweden, in September. Ingka’s partner Svea Solar, which produces solar panels for IKEA, will buy the electricity on the Nordic power exchange Nord Pool and resell it without surcharge. Watch the video for details.

A greener brew

Did you know that whisky is considered one of the most energy-intensive products in the food and drink production sector and for example, uses seven times more energy than gin to make?

A study from Heriot-Watt University, based on modelling of a typical medium-size distillery, has found that a blend of renewable energy with heat or electricity storage is needed to reach net zero. Take a look.

