Pei Connect provides a brief look at what got our attention during the week (12 – 19 Feb), and first up, we consider the US’ return to the Paris Agreement, as temperatures drop and cause people the reliability of renewables.

UN Chief celebrates US return to Paris Accord

Friday 19 February 2021 marks Washington’s official return to the 2015 Paris accord, from which former President Donald Trump withdrew on his first day in office in January 2017. Read more.

Fossil fuels versus renewables

Debates became heated this week as temperatures dropped in the USA and across the world. From Turkey to Texas, people were left questioning whether renewables were up to the task of providing much-needed baseload power. Read more.

Disrupt or be disrupted

An interesting article published by the World Economic Forum describes how the drive for sustainability is a radical revolution, a revolution that will cause drastic disruption and force executives into making bold strategic decisions. From renewables to sustainable investment and meat substitutes, this is one wave of change we must embrace or ignore at our peril. Read: Why sustainability is the new digital.

NASA’s nuke-powered Persevere lands

Today is the day! @NASAPersevere will be landing on the surface of Mars. A radioisotope thermoelectric generator (RTG), essentially a nuclear battery, will power the rover for 14 years.#CountdownToMarshttps://t.co/qdkDnVcNlz — Nuclear Energy Inst. (@NEI) February 18, 2021

Space missions can explore the universe for many years. But what exactly powers them? #CountdownToMars

pic.twitter.com/1AQnr82i5g — IAEA – International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) February 18, 2021

Connect with us next week Friday for another selection of interesting sector news. Until then, take care, stay safe and power on.

