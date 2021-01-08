Pei Connect provides a brief look at what got our attention during the week (4-8 January).

Tensions in Ethiopia threaten hydro development

Our most-read story this week, by far, concerned the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and the resumed negotiations between Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia. It seems the conflict in the Tigray region could delay a resolution and increase tensions between the countries. What do you think, will there be an agreement anytime soon?

WEF mentions hydrogen as vital part of the great reset

A podcast from the World Economic Forum Pioneers of Change Summit provides an interesting look at what technology and solutions require urgent development to achieve the sustainable future we are working towards. Naturally, hydrogen is a contender.

Power Engineering International team considers the year ahead

As the new year truly gets underway, many of us are considering what 2021 has in store. Editor, Kelvin Ross and content writer, Pamela Largue, delve into what we can expect.

Ed’s note: 2021 – a year of innovation and ambition

2021 – A big year for power

Lead up to COP26 in 2021

We will be keeping an eye on new projects and developments ahead of COP26.

2021 is a critical year for global efforts to reach energy & climate goals.



On Monday, I’ll host a press conference to outline @IEA's key priorities & announce new projects to support these efforts in the lead-up to @COP26 in November.



Tune in here ➡ https://t.co/6Sx6l5GJBT pic.twitter.com/ST8dbuED22 — Fatih Birol (@IEABirol) January 8, 2021

Did you know?

This week Bloomberg reported that Tesla chief Elon Musk surpassed Amazon’s Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest man. His net worth is a tidy $188.5 billion.

Connect with us next week Friday for another selection of interesting sector news. Until, take care, stay safe and power on.

The PEi Ed team 🙂