#1 GE to supply RWE with 11 gas turbines for grid reliability in Germany

GE has secured an order from RWE Generation for 11 units of its LM2500XPRESS power plant technology. The gas turbines will be used to build a gas-fired grid reserve plant in Biblis, a municipality in the Southern Hesse region of Germany.

#2 Enel X and Eaton to develop solar + storage microgrid in Puerto Rico

Enel X and Eaton announced plans to develop a solar + storage microgrid at Eaton’s Puerto Rico-based Arecibo plant, which manufactures circuit breakers.

#3 Uniper appoints Siemens Energy to deliver grid stability at UK power stations

Siemens Energy has been awarded contracts by Uniper to provide rotating grid stabilisation technology at two sites in the UK. This new technology will deliver grid stability services to British energy system operator National Grid ESO, through generating inertia which helps balance grid frequency, without generating power.

#4 Solar power: Africa’s lucrative answer to energy access

Total Solar Distributed Generation (DG), in partnership with Canopy Power, has started constructing a solar and battery energy storage hybrid microgrid on the remote island of Koh Rong Sanloem in Sihanoukville, Cambodia.

#5 Spanish companies commit €50m for green hydrogen project using existing assets

The first green hydrogen plant that benefits from the infrastructure of a conventional power generation plant and the national distribution gas network in Amorebieta (Biscay) is set to be launched in Spain.

