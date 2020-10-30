To ensure you don’t miss out on the most important news, views and analysis from this week, we have compiled a must-read list designed to keep you in the know.

#1 Why we must unlock energy’s DNA to enable a green transition

PEi’s exclusive insight from Enlit Europe highlights how Europe can emerge from the coronavirus pandemic with a significantly clearer pathway to a net-zero future if it takes the right actions now. That’s according to Roberto Castiglioni, the co-founder and chief executive of London-headquartered sustainable investment consultancy Ikigai Group.

#2 UK interconnectivity with Europe to rise despite Brexit

Britain’s power market is set for radical change as its interconnectivity will more than double in the next three years despite Brexit and other various barriers.

#3 Exclusive: Green for ‘go’ on hydrogen turbines

Aasa Lyckstroem, Sustainability Officer & Manager of Product Positioning at Siemens, provides in-depth insights on how a research project is paving the way for hydrogen-based energy systems. The project is based around tests on the SGT-700 gas turbine and the proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysis.

#4 South Africa weighs big block nuclear vs small modular reactors

South Africa recently committed to a 2500MW nuclear newbuild programme and in the NIASA and ESI Africa Digital Dialogue, a breakdown was presented of the pros and cons of a large-scale nuclear and small modular reactor (SMR) builds in South Africa.

#5 EDF unveils emojis to get Brits talking about net-zero

UK utility EDF has launched a new collection of emojis to help the public to discuss net-zero and other climate change related topics. These will all be submitted to Unicode for consideration in the official emoji keyboard.

