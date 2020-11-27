To ensure you don’t miss out on the most important news, views and analysis from this week, we have compiled a must-read list designed to keep you in the know about the latest trends.

#1 Leipzig decarbonises with gas-to-hydrogen turbines

Siemens Energy is supplying two gas turbine packages for a new CHP plant that will produce electricity and district heat for the German city of Leipzig and will eventually run on hydrogen.

#2 Renewables + flexibility will provide a more cost-effective energy transition

Wärtsilä has launched its new analysis showing that investment in flexible energy technologies, such as battery energy storage and advanced flexible gas, can rapidly increase the share of renewable generation in the UK by 2030 at a lower overall cost to consumers.

#3 Siemens Energy and Linde Engineering to decarbonise petrochemical sector

A new partnership has been formed by Siemens Energy and Linde Engineering to decarbonise the petrochemical industry. The companies will explore the use of renewable energy and energy storage to help clients in the petrochemical industry to meet carbon emissions and environmental sustainability goals.

#4 Bezos announces first recipients of his $10bn Earth Fund

In an Instagram statement on Monday, November 16, Amazon CEO and billionaire Jeff Bezos announced the first recipients of his $10 billion Earth Fund. In the statement, he named the 16 organizations who together will receive $791 million to continue their work fighting for climate justice.

#5 Experts solve puzzle of India’s rare drop in wind production

Global consulting firm ArcVera Renewables was enlisted by a major Indian independent power producer to analyze wind resource variation cause and effect after an unexpected drop in wind farm energy production in the country.

Have a great weekend!