#1 GE and partners adapt gas-fired plant to run on hydrogen

In one of the most striking signs that the hydrogen-powered generation revolution may be upon the industry sooner than later, a group will transition its combined cycle gas turbine power plant to run partially on hydrogen by a late 2021 start-up, and go 100% H2 by 2030.

#2 Engie unveils hydrogen-based energy storage for Greek microgrid

A hydrogen-based energy storage system has been completed at the Agkistro microgrid in Greece in the EU REMOTE project. The system consists of an electrolyser, which converts electricity into hydrogen (power-to-gas), and a fuel cell system, converting stored hydrogen back to electricity (gas-to-power).

#3 Iberdrola buys US utility in $8.3bn deal

Spanish energy company Iberdrola is acquiring the primary electric utility in New Mexico in a deal valued at around $8.3 billion. Iberdrola has made about eight corporate transactions this year and the PNM Resources acquisition is expected to close in 2021.

#4 Power sector concerned over Indonesia’s controversial Omnibus Law

The Omnibus Law is a comprehensive law aimed at transforming the Indonesian economy by simplifying business licensing, easing foreign investment restrictions and streamlining corporate tax regulations. However, opinions are divided on whether it will be a help or a hindrance.

#5 What if the pandemic accelerated the green transition?

Uniper boss highlights hopes of Green Recovery: “I think what we’re seeing now is a real commitment to use the energy transition as a means to come out of the pandemic in a more positive way,” says David Bryson, chief operating officer of Uniper.

